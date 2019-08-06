ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters rushed to a two-alarm fire at a Mexican restaurant in Arnold overnight.
The call came out for the fire at the Las Fuentes Mexican Restaurant around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived on the scene, they reportedly found smoke and a small amount of fire inside the restaurant that was being contained by the sprinkler system.
Because the building is large and houses multiple businesses, the fire quickly struck a second alarm. The fire extended from the kitchen area to the roof through the vent system but was knocked down quickly.
Most of the damage was from smoke and water but there was minor fire damage in the kitchen. Some smoke extended into a neighboring business but there were no damages.
The fire was caused by a pot of grease left unattended after the restaurant closed, according to authorities.
