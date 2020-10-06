NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - UMSL Accelerate, an entrepreneurship program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, is seeking applicants for $50,000 grants to build their business from the ground up.
The 8-week program is geared towards entrepreneurs from marginalized communities, with the hope of attracting a diverse group of founders regardless of socioeconomic background, education level, race, ethnicity, age, gender or immigration center.
"We want to take a look at each business, at each individual founder and say how can we best help your business grow?" said Monique Bynum, the director of UMSL DEI Accelerator.
On the first info session on the program they had 40 potential applicants participate. They will accept six applicants to start. Applications can be submitted through October 26, with finalists chosen by the end of the year.
For more information, head to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.