ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Normal operations, including classes and activities, at the University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL) will resume at noon Thursday following a water outage.

Before 7 a.m., the university announced the campus would be closed until further notice due to the outage and that crews were working to make the necessary repairs after a water main break along Natural Bridge Wednesday night. They also stated provisions were being made for the residence halls.

Around 8:30 a.m., the university said all classes and operations would resume at the North Campus at noon. The South Campus remained closed until just before 11 a.m., when officials announced normal operations would also resume at 12 p.m. 

