ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The University of Missouri-St. Louis is offering an online program that not only offers support to those recovering from the coronavirus but also education.
Dennis Graham knows how devastating COVID-19 is. His wife Juanita Graham was one of the first people in the St. Louis to die from the virus.
“To be able to talk about the procedure of what happened, you’re able to talk about it, that’s a godsend,” Dennis Graham said.
Those who have survived the virus are not only sharing what they’ve gone through but how they learned to handle what’s next in their recovery.
“We know that serious COVID has really two different phases. There’s the acute respiratory phase where individuals are in significant distress, and then there’s a prolonged recovery phase that most commonly happens at home,” Ann Steffen said.
Steffen said program participants talk about working through common problems like sleep problems.
“Individuals still have a lot of fatigue. They often have a lot of shortness of breath,” Steffen said.
Sessions are online, an hour long, limited to six to eight people and is geared toward those 50 and above.
“ If they’re working in the same group with a 25-year-old or a 30-year-old there can sometimes be some generational differences,” Steffen said.
There is a small cost for the online sessions. Family members or caregivers are encouraged to join the recovering patient during the session. You can find out more on the program here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.