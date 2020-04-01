ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) --- All summer classes at the University of Missouri St. Louis will be moved online to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"There remains a lot of uncertainty about what will happen in the months ahead, and by making this this decision now, we hope to provide some clarity for our students and faculty and give them time to plan and prepare,” Interim Chancellor and Provost Kristin Sobolik said.
All online course fees will be waived for classes between four to 12 weeks that will be moved.
