ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- University of Missouri-St. Louis is working to remedy a nursing shortage in the pandemic.
Currently, the St. Louis hospital nursing vacancy rate is at more than 10 percent and is expected to rise.
UMSL plans to address the problem with a new $7 million nursing center expansion.
The new center will help UMSL grow the number of nursing graduates by 20 percent annually.
UMSL officials said 90 percent of their nursing graduates stay in the area to live and work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.