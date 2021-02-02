Brooklyn, NY sees a dramatic increase in shootings

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: New York City police officers mark recovered shell casing with cups from a nearby McDonalds at a shooting scene on August 20, 2020 in downtown Brooklyn, New York. Two men got into a fight and both pulled out guns, with one being critically wounded with a gun shot wound to the head. New York City, and Brooklyn in particular, has seen a dramatic increase in gun violence this summer. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

 Andrew Lichtenstein

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- According to a new local study, homicides are up 30 percent across the nation.

That’s according to data from a study at University of Missouri St. Louis studying crime in 34 cities. Cities in the study included St. Louis, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis, New York, and Philadelphia. They found the homicide rate in those cities was 30 percent higher in 2020 than in 2019. That increase claimed more than 1,2000 more lives in those cities alone.

"I think almost certainly the stress and strain on individuals and households of the virus of the restrictions related to the virus, the economic consequences of those restrictions, I think almost certainly played, had to have played some role in the increase,” said UMSEL Chief Criminologist. Richard Rosenfeld.

In contrast to violent crime trends, the research found that with the exception of motor vehicle theft, rates of property and drug crimes fell significantly in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.