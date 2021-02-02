ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- According to a new local study, homicides are up 30 percent across the nation.

That’s according to data from a study at University of Missouri St. Louis studying crime in 34 cities. Cities in the study included St. Louis, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis, New York, and Philadelphia. They found the homicide rate in those cities was 30 percent higher in 2020 than in 2019. That increase claimed more than 1,2000 more lives in those cities alone.

"I think almost certainly the stress and strain on individuals and households of the virus of the restrictions related to the virus, the economic consequences of those restrictions, I think almost certainly played, had to have played some role in the increase,” said UMSEL Chief Criminologist. Richard Rosenfeld.

In contrast to violent crime trends, the research found that with the exception of motor vehicle theft, rates of property and drug crimes fell significantly in 2020.