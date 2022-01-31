Weather Discussion: A major winter storm will hit Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Some freezing rain and sleet is possible as early as the Wednesday morning commute. A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected during the day but may be light as there is a lull in the storm. Then our heaviest hit from this storm comes Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Our snow totals may be huge if we don't get much sleet, but also may shrink severely if we remain with sleet in the mix Wednesday night. That uncertainty in the precipitation type is partly why we may see some changes in the next couple of days. But prepare for heavy snow and sleet in excess of 6", with the heaviest north. Lighter snow totals south where more freezing rain is a concern. In that area south the freezing rain and winds may help to cause isolated power outages.

Tuesday: Low 36/High 52. Scattered afternoon rain showers. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday night through Thursday.

Wednesday: (WEATHER ALERT DAY) Low 27/High 28. Falling temperatures. Rain turns to sleet and freezing rain mix in the morning. Sleet transitions to snow in the evening or nighttime. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect through Thursday. Expect hazardous travel.

Thursday: (WEATHER ALERT DAY) Low 21/High 24. Snow could be heavy at times, especially in the morning. Expect hazardous travel conditions. Accumulating snow should end by evening.

Friday: Low 10/High 23. Partly cloudy & very cold.

Saturday: Low 5/High 32. Mostly sunny.

Sunday: Low 16/High 38. Mostly sunny.

Monday: Low 20/High 35. Partly cloudy.