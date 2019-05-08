ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The ultimate LEGO fan experience is coming to St. Louis this summer!
BrickUniverse’s LEGO Fan Convention will take place at the Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park at 550 Weidman Road in Ballwin July 13-14. The convention will have professional LEGO artists, a building zone, art gallery, mosaics, lifesized sculptures and more!
Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door. There are two session times per day.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
