ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ukrainian Americans living in the St. Louis area are watching developments in Ukraine very closely after Russian forces invaded their home country.
Olga Shulga still has many relatives in Ukraine and said she was relieved when she finally got word on their situation.
"They were able to come back and tell me that they're okay. They're safe," she said.
Tetiana Mouzi said her husband, Yuri, had hoped the threat of invasion was just bluster by Vladimir Putin. So, she said, he decided to travel to Ukraine with their son to celebrate his mother's 80th birthday last Sunday. They were still in the country when she got word the invasion had begun.
"I start panicking," said Tetiana Mouzi.
She said her husband and son were able to drive to the border with Poland and begin the process to cross into Poland and to safety. She said they hope to fly back to St. Louis soon.
Mouzi said she worries about the many innocent people who will be affected by the invasion.
Boris Faer last visited Ukraine four or five years ago. He told News 4 he's been in contact with friends and relatives who told him about the difficult conditions.
"People were lining up I was told, at stores to buy all necessities," he said.
Roman Kasyachchuk lives in the St. Louis area but served in the army when he lived in Ukraine. He said he has a lot of confidence in the military's ability to defend the country.
"I know how strong they are, this Ukrainian army right now," he said.
Despite the concern for the safety of family and friends and fear of what might happen next, the Ukrainian community in St. Louis is holding onto their pride for Ukraine and the hope for a positive outcome.
