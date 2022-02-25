SOUTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Mary's Assumption Church in south St. Louis County held a prayer service Friday night because of the war going on in Ukraine with Russia.
The Ukrainian Catholic church hosted dozens of people with ties to Ukraine and some who just wanted to show support.
Jonathan Pazmino and his Ukrainian wife are members of the church and attended Friday night's service.
"It is heartbreaking for me to see her. To see her mom," he said. "She's got young nephews who potentially will be selected going on to war and being on the front lines. They have a sense of helplessness. It's hard for someone to leave a country when you don't have nowhere to go. Everything and all their possessions. Their life is in Ukraine."
Pazmino said his wife's family lives on the western side of the country, currently away from the conflict with Russia.
"You never thought you'd get there. You think we've become more civilized," said Steve Houston, who attended the prayer service. "We need to show our resolute, resolve with a country that's being overrun by a bellicose nation that's trying to crush the human spirit."
St. Mary's Assumption Church may have another service on Monday, but hasn't released details yet.
