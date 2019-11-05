ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOV.com) – A University of Central Missouri (UCM) student from St. Charles was killed when a gun accidentally discharged at an on-campus apartment Monday afternoon.
The university said their Department of Public Safety was called to a report of an accidental discharge of a gun around 3:30 p.m. Officials said the deceased was identified as Stephon Abron.
According to authorities, UCM student Jeremy Manley has been charged with involuntary manslaughter as a result of the fatal shooting.
“The UCM community is saddened by this tragedy. The university will offer assistance through the counseling center to students who may need support. The Employee Assistance Program is available to assist employers,” the university tweeted Tuesday morning.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Warrensburg Police Department are reportedly working with the university in their investigation. The university said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
