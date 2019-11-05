ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOV.com) – A University of Central Missouri (UCM) student from St. Charles was killed when a gun accidentally discharged at an on-campus apartment Monday afternoon.
The university said their Department of Public Safety was called to a report of an accidental discharge of a gun around 3:30 p.m. Officials said the deceased was identified as Stephon Abron.
Abron was a St. Charles High School graduate. He ran track there, and family members said he had a bright future.
"He was a kid who touched everybody," said Abron's cousin Roderick Nash. "If you met Stephon you knew that was someone who was going to do something with his life."
Nash said Abron was wise beyond his years. He was heavily involved in campus ministry and according to his Facebook, he worked four summers as a lifeguard for pools in the St. Charles Parks Department.
"That's what we wanted to do and he went after it. That's the kind of person he was he went after what he wanted," Nash said.
Including his dream of becoming a pilot. Nash said his cousin studied aviation at the university, hoping one day to fly for airlines.
"He had this drive, this ambition, this goal, and he was the light," he said. "Now that light is gone."
According to the university, UCM student Jeremy Manley was arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. While the school announced an arrest, the Johnson County prosecutor told News 4 they haven't received any information from the UCM Police Department so charges have not been filed.
“The UCM community is saddened by this tragedy. The university will offer assistance through the counseling center to students who may need support. The Employee Assistance Program is available to assist employers,” the university tweeted Tuesday morning.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Warrensburg Police Department are reportedly working with the university in their investigation. The university said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
