FILE - In this May 10, 2019, file phtoo a banner for Uber is draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange before the world's largest ride-hailing service holds its initial public offering. If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app. The company says that starting Wednesday, May 29, riders with a rating from drivers that’s significantly below average could lose their ability to ride. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)