Uber suspends pool rides in US and Canada to prevent spread of coronavirus

Starting today, Uber is suspending its shared ride service in the US and Canada to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(KMOV.com) - Uber is offering 10 million free rides to health care workers, seniors and people in need.

The company is working directly with cities, food banks and hospitals.

Uber has already begun providing rides to healthcare workers to their jobs as well as free meals.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.