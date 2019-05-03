ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If you’re too busy to mow your lawn, don’t worry there is now an app that can help!
GreenPal, which just fully launched in St. Louis, pairs homeowners with a yard service. The co-founder of the company, Gene Caballero, describes it as the “uber for lawn care.”
Once the app is downloaded, homeowners put in their address and the day they need their lawn manicured. After that, mowers start bidding and the homeowner picks the price they like.
"We send a picture when we're done and when they see the work and they accept it," Mike Scebulski, owner of LJ Lawn said.
Payment for the service is even taken care of using the app, which makes the process more streamline for the yard workers and business owners.
"You don't have to call each customer, you can send an email, or a text just makes everything easier, more efficient," Scebulski said.
Caballero told News 4 lawn companies go through a vetting process before being added to the app. The companies reportedly need to provide references, have commercial equipment and submit pictures of their previous work.
In the St. Louis area there are 40 lawn care groups that have partnered with GreenPal.
Click here for more details about GreenPal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.