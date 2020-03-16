ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --As the coronavirus continues to spread, many leaders are placing tight restrictions in their community to prevent the spreading of the virus including closing all bars and restaurants.
Uber Eats is stepping in to help independent restaurants owners across the U.S. and Canada who may face several challenges.
The company will waive delivery fees on orders from the restaurants. In efforts to promote the businesses, Uber Eats will start promoting them on their app and through email.
“We know the coming weeks will be challenging ones for many small business owners, and we want to help restaurants focus on food, not finances," Janelle Sallenave of Uber Eats said.
In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants must close at the end of business Monday and remain closed through March 30.
Uber Eats has pledged to deliver over 300,000 free meals to be delivered to healthcare workers and other relief efforts to local and state governments.
The company also started a campaign to drive awareness of “contactless” delivery, provided CDC guidance to restaurants to ensure all delivery orders are properly sealed in tamper-evident packaging, and is working to provide delivery people with sanitation materials in the most impacted markets
“We are always working to help keep everyone who uses Uber safe," Uber's global head of their coronavirus response team said. “We remain in close contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their guidance to do what we can to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
