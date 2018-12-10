ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was reportedly robbed by his Uber driver early Sunday morning in south St. Louis.
The 28-year-old victim told police he met up with the Uber driver in the 4900 block of Potomac to get back the phone he left in his vehicle around 3:30 a.m. When the two met up, the Uber driver allegedly held a pocket knife over his head and used a translator application to demand more money from the victim
The victim complied with the suspect’s demand.
After robbing the victim, the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away.
Police said additional attempts to reach the suspect were unsuccessful.
The investigation is ongoing.
