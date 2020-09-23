ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Uber driver’s car was stolen by a passenger in North County earlier this month.
On Sept. 13 around 11:40 p.m. the driver went to the area of Nemnich Avenue and Lorna Lane to pick up a passenger, St. Louis County police told News 4. When the passenger began to get in the backseat, he told the driver she had a flat rear tire.
“I get out of my car and go check for the nail, and as I’m checking for the nail, dude runs and hops in my car,” said the driver. “I’m grabbing his jacket, holding onto the car, he jerks me, I fall, the car goes on. I get up, take off running, banging on doors, trying to get somebody to help me call 911!"
Police said the suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove off in the Buick Verano. The vehicle was later found in the 9700 block of Dennis Drive.
“I don’t think I want to do this [drive for a rideshare] again, because it’s not safe. We need a dash cam in these cars for these drivers,” she said. “Then, for them to not want to help me replace my items?”
The driver told News 4 the suspect ran off with her purse, cell phone and $500. After this incident, she’s learned there was something needed to be added to her insurance for her stuff to be replaced.
“The drivers are not aware that you have to have an additional policy added to your full coverage policy with whoever insurance you got. so as of yesterday, they are not going to help me with anything and I’m out of all this money,” she said.
News 4 reached out to Uber to get its policy when it comes crimes like this, but we haven’t heard back
