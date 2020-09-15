SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint while waiting for a riders in a south St. Louis neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police said a 21-year-old man was driving his 2018 Jeep Compass near Gravois and Utah around 6 a.m. when he pulled over to wait for requests from potential riders. He told police an armed woman open his unlocked car door and got in.
She then ordered the 21-year-old to drive to Cherokee and Oregon at gunpoint where she forced him out the Jeep.
No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.