WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A worker at the Wentzville GM plant called News 4 to say his unemployment benefits and sub pay was denied.
We reached out to UAW Local 2250 President Glenn Kage who said that a system issue is mistakenly denying worker sub pay and they’re working to get the issue fixed.
Kage said typically GM follows the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act that requires employers to give a 60-day notice of plant closings and mass layoffs. Because the COVID-19 pandemic caused quick closures of plants, that confused the system leading to the denied claims.
Kage said the company is in the middle of figuring out how to fix the problems. Kage couldn’t say specifically when the problem would be resolved but that it “shouldn’t take much longer.”
