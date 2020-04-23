WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The United Auto Workers Union has begun talks with General Motors about reopening plants across the country, including the plant in Wentzville.
A big sticking point on coming back to work is an agreement on safety protocols which include how to protect workers and their families from the coronavirus spread.
The union also wants workers who feel sick to be allowed to quarantine without losing pay.
We reached out to the local UAW union. They said there is a tentative return date of May 4, however, they stressed that things are changing minute by minute. Those potentially returning would be just the first shift.
