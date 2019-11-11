GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Some non-union employees in Granite City and across the country have been laid off by U.S. Steel Corp.
Monday, spokesperson Amanda Malkowski confirmed the layoffs to News 4 but would not give specific numbers on the amount of people who were laid off. She also issued the following statement regarding the situation:
Following the announcement of our new operating structure on Oct. 8, leaders examined organizational structures, work performed, and spending to find opportunities to more efficiently execute our strategy. At the same time, we’ve been battling challenging market conditions, which means we need to truly become a leaner, more efficient organization faster. As part of this process, we are taking the difficult step to eliminate a number of non-represented positions in the United States. Unfortunately, this was a necessary step in the execution of our strategy which will deliver cost and capability differentiation to create a world competitive “best of both” footprint. It’s always difficult when we have to say goodbye to valued colleagues, but these moves will allow us to better manage our resources amid challenging market conditions.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that U.S. Steel had eliminated several nonunion management jobs in Minnesota. Earlier in the month, U.S. Steel reportedly announced a third-quarter loss of $35 million.
