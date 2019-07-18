Twin Mounds at Cahokia Mounds

The Twin Mounds

 Cahokia Mounds

CAHOKIA, Il. (KMOV.com) -- There's a new push to get Cahokia Mounds in the Metro East named as a national park.

Thursday, U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced a bill to establish national park status for the historic site.

It would include mounds in Madison, St. Clair, and Monroe Counties, as well as Sugarloaf Mound in St. Louis.

The park would be jointly managed between the National Park Service and local stakeholders.

Right now, the site is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

