ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Sports Commission has announced that the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics trials will be coming to the Enterprise Center next year.
During a Tuesday morning news conference, it was announced that the men's and women's 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials would be held June 25-28.
The four-day event will be hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission. At the conclusion of the event, the teams for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be named in St. Louis.
This will mark the first time St. Louis will hold the Olympic Trials for both men's and women's gymnastics. In 2016, the Chaifetz Arena hosted the Olympic Trials for men's gymnastics and later that same year the women's national championship.
Tickets for the Olympic Team Trials will go on sale later this year.
