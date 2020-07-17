ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team trials in St. Louis have been rescheduled for June 2021.
The trials were originally slated to take place June 25-28, 2020 but were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic worsened.
USA Gymnastics has now announced the trials will take place June 24-27, 2021 at the Enterprise Center. At the conclusion of the event, the teams for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be named.
The USA Gymnastics Championships will also take place from June 22-27, 2021 at the America’s Center. The event will feature more than 1,600 of the nation’s best gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling.
Anyone who purchased tickets for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials can use them for the rescheduled event. In addition, anyone needing a refund can do so through their point of purchase through August 17, 2020.
Because the event was sold-out, refunded tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster or by clicking here.
The Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to begin July 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.