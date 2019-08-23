ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have captured a couple who were wanted in both Oklahoma and Missouri for child abuse and neglect charges.
The Altus, Oklahoma Police Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's US Marshals Task Force were looking for 27-year-old Hakim Mustafa Moore and 29-year-old Robin Alexander for more than a month.
A warrant was issued for Moore and Alexander after they failed to appear on three counts of child abuse, one count of child neglect and one count of enabling child neglect.
Investigators say the pair fled to St. Louis to hide from police.
Moore and Alexander have five children together. Three children are currently in the State of Oklahoma's custody. The children are currently in critical condition, police say.
The fourth child was found dead and the fifth child was born in a hotel room. That child, a three month old, was found with the couple when they were taken into custody. Authorities said the child was unharmed.
Anyone with any information on their location is asked to call 9-1-1, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
