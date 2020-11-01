VIRGINIA (KMOV.com) -- U.S. Marshals found 27 previously missing children across Virginia following a five-day operation, the United States Department of Justice announced.
The recovery effort, dubbed "Operation Find Our Children", also confirmed the location of six additional kids who were reported missing but subsequently discovered by the U.S. Marshals Service as being in the custody of their legal guardian.
"While this Virginia operation is the most recent recovery of endangered and missing children led by the U.S. Marshals Service this year, we have also recovered more than 440 kids in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana and other states. Because of this initiative, the recovered children are now out of harm’s way," said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen.
RELATED: U.S. Marshals find 45 missing children in operation "Autumn Hope"
Since 2005, the U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children. Over the past five years, the agency has recovered missing children in 75 percent of the cases it has received.
Of those recovered, 72 percent were recovered within seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.