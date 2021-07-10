ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Missouri are searching for three armed and dangerous men who escaped from the police station in North County late Friday night.
According to officials, 31-year-old Joshua Brown, 38-year-old Walter Wilson, and 47-year-old Jason Woolbright escaped from the St. Ann jail around 11:30 p.m. All three men were charged with felony possession of a firearm but Brown was also charged with distribution of methamphetamine.
A $2,500 reward has been offered for anyone with information leading to their arrests. If you have seen the trio should, please call local police or 1-877-WANTED.
