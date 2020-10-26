OHIO (CBS NEWS) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered 45 missing children as part of an operation called "Autumn Hope," Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate WBNS reports. During the multi-agency enforcement operation, 169 arrests were made by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.
USMS officers in Southern Ohio and Southern West Virginia worked with Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to find the missing and exploited children during the October mission.
"Autumn Hope" also led to the discovery of a loaded gun during the recovery of a 15-year-old who who is suspected in several shootings and a homicide, WBNS reports.
Another missing 15-year-old from Cleveland was linked to a person suspected of human trafficking in Columbus.
