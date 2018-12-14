ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Alton police have taken a man into custody after police fired shots during an altercation Friday morning.
Officers responded to Tremont and Central in Alton, Ill. around 4:13 a.m. for a disturbance call where they found Todd Lockhart, 34, inside of the vehicle. When the officers attempted to arrest the suspect, an altercation took place and the officers were partially dragged by the vehicle.
They believe Lockhart fled the scene and crossed the Clark Bridge into Missouri. They also believe he was struck when the officers fired.
They said Lockhart's vehicle is a 2004 Grand Prix with the Missouri license plate AJ9D7Z.
The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation. They said two officers involved in the altercation were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from being dragged by the car. Police said both officers were released from the hospital as of 5:25 p.m.
They also said the officers attempted to taser the suspect before firing shots.
ISP said Lockhart was arrested at home in Alton by U.S. Marshals. He was transported to a hospital for his wounds. Once released, the 34-year-old will be sent to Madison County jail.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
