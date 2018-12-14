Tributes are placed on a table in an apartment block in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Friday Dec. 14, 2018, where American student Sarah Papenheim lived. Papenheim, a 21-year-old psychology student at Erasmus University, was fatally stabbed at her home on Wednesday. Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in her death. (AP Photo/Mike Corder)