U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen announced he will resign on December 30.

 Eastern District of Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- United States Attorney Jeff Jensen announced he will resign later this month.

According to Jensen's office, the 54-year-old's resignation is effective at midnight on December 30.

After his resignation, he plans on joining a private law firm in the St. Louis area.

The Eastern District of Missouri covers 49 counties with staffed offices in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau. The office has 76 attorneys and is responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the United States government.

