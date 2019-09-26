LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — A document prepared at a U.S. Army base in Oklahoma says officials have been alerted to "disturbing" online chatter about a potential mass shooting threat at a theater during next week's release of the movie "Joker," but it references no specific location.
Television station KSWO reports criminal intelligence officials at Fort Sill received an intelligence bulletin warning about a possible shooting on Oct. 4.
Christopher Grey, chief of public affairs for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, told The Associated Press officials are "not aware of any information indicating a specific, credible threat to a particular location or venue." Grey says the original information came from the Texas Department of Public Safety and was posted on social media.
Twelve people were killed and dozens were injured in a July 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colorado, theater during a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises."
