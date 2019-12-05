ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against a University City man in a deadly July shooting.
Police said Dangelo Baker was found shot to death in a crash vehicle on July 17, 2019 in the 5900 block of Julian.
Months later, officers arrested 18-year-old Damon Davis, of the 7000 block of Julian in University City.
Police said Davis fired shots into Baker's vehicle, striking him, which resulted in the car crashing and catching fire.
According to police, Baker was in the vehicle with a 16-year-old girl when the shooting happened. When the victims tried driving away, they were involved in the crash. The teenage girl was able to leave the vehicle before it caught fire and was not injured.
