ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals activated outfielder Tyler O'Neill Thursday, as the outfielder returns from the IL after missing 10 days with broken finger. O'Neill injured the finger on a slide during a May 16 game in San Diego.
On the season, O’Neill has recorded a .250 batting average, eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 30 games, but had been putting together a particularly impactful stretch before the injury, blasting seven home runs with a .958 OPS since he last returned from the injured list on April 23.
Nogowski will return to Triple-A Memphis, a trip he made Wednesday following the series finale against the White Sox.
