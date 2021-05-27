Reds Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) is congratulated by third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner (75) while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, April 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals activated outfielder Tyler O'Neill Thursday, as the outfielder returns from the IL after missing 10 days with broken finger. O'Neill injured the finger on a slide during a May 16 game in San Diego.

On the season, O’Neill has recorded a .250 batting average, eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 30 games, but had been putting together a particularly impactful stretch before the injury, blasting seven home runs with a .958 OPS since he last returned from the injured list on April 23.

Nogowski will return to Triple-A Memphis, a trip he made Wednesday following the series finale against the White Sox. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.