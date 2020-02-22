JUPITER, Fla. -- The competition for the Cardinals starting left field job began with a bang Saturday in the club’s first spring training game of the season at Roger Dean Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The bang came courteous of Tyler O’Neill’s bat. No trash cans required.
O’Neill, who drew the start in left field against the Mets Saturday, mashed a mammoth home run 409 feet over the left field wall. With an eye-popping exit velocity of 115.3 mph per Statcast, it didn’t matter that he hit the ball right into the swirling wind--that thing wasn’t staying in the yard.
O’Neill flew out to center in his second at-bat, again putting the ball in the air. O’Neill’s light-tower power isn’t in question; if he can show the ability to consistently put the ball in play, limiting his strikeouts, he could become a regular wrecking-ball in the heart of the Cardinals lineup.
Dylan Carlson figures to have something to say on the matter, of course. The Cardinals top prospect received considerable run throughout the 2019 spring training, and will likely garner a similar opportunity share this spring as the Cardinals determine his readiness for a potential MLB debut. Lane Thomas and Justin Williams are candidates for playing time in the St. Louis outfield, as well.
In his first Grapefruit League at-bat of 2020, Tyler O’Neill became the first candidate to grab the Cardinals left field job by the collar. Can anyone else from the Cards group of young outfielders make him loosen his grip?
Other notes from Saturday:
-Jack Flaherty looked strong in his first outing of the Grapefruit League season. He gave up two hits, including a double into the gap in the first, but struck out three Mets across two scoreless innings of work. Flaherty threw 32 pitches, 20 for strikes. Earlier Saturday, Mike Shildt announced Flaherty as the Cardinals opening day starter for March 26 at Cincinnati.
-Facing Marcus Stroman, the top of the Cardinals order failed to generate any runs in the first, wasting a solid base hit by Matt Carpenter. He lined an outside pitch to left field, keeping in line with his focus on hitting to all fields in 2020. Carpenter reached on a single into no-man’s land in shallow left-center field in the third, ending his day 2-for-2. Lead-off man Dexter Fowler went 0-2; he worked a full count before fouling out on a pop-up to the third baseman in the first. Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-1 with a check-swing strikeout and a walk. Yadier Molina went 0-for-2, lining into a double play to the shortstop to end the third.
-Dakota Hudson enjoyed an efficient two innings in relief of Flaherty, throwing 18 pitches, 13 strikes, to navigate the third and fourth. He allowed one hit while striking out one batter. As Mike Shildt works to divvy up the workload among his pitching staff early in spring, it will be common to see starters used as relievers.
-Kwang-Hyun Kim made his exhibition debut in a Cardinals uniform. In a scoreless inning, he struck out two batters and got another to ground out, while allowing one base runner. Unlike Flaherty and Hudson, who pitched two innings, Shildt had only planned for Kim to throw one inning Saturday. That difference was not due to any injury or issue, but simply was part of the team’s plan for how it intends to ramp up its newest pitcher this spring, Shildt said. KK threw 190.1 innings in the KBO last season. Shildt said it’s likely the lefty will throw two innings in his next spring outing.
-Austin Dean had an eight-pitch strikeout as a pinch-hitter Saturday; you should read about him and his affinity for Michael Buble, anyway.
-Brett Cecil got into a game of the Cardinals for the first time in about a year; he appeared twice in Grapefruit League play a year ago before missing the entire 2019 regular season. He hit a batter (it was a mere shirt-scraper) and navigated the rest of the inning without allowing the runner to score. We’ll see how he feels physically after what appeared to be a standard, successful outing.
-Top prospects Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman both got into the game Saturday. Both notched base hit singles into center field. Not bad for a season-debut.
