ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two young men were found shot in south St. Louis City Wednesday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the two young people were found in the 3500 block of Cherokee in the Tower Grove East neighborhood just before 11 p.m.
Police said they were both conscious when they were found.
No other information was released.
