ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled after two reported missing St. Louis County brothers have been found.
Imon Henley, 5, and Inez Henley, 4, were last seen in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The pair were reported missing by a member of Missouri Department of Family Services, St. Louis County police said.
On Thursday, the St. Louis County Police Department said the brothers were located safe and are with officers.
