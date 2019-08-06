ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council is getting two new faces after a special election on Tuesday.
The election put two women in the majority on the council.
Democratic Rita Days won the race in the 1st District. She replaces Hazel Erby, who has joined the county executive's team.
In the 2nd District, Democratic Kelli Dunaway, of Chesterfield, assumes the seat vacated by Sam Page when he became county executive three months ago.
