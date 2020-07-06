ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two women were shot outside a north St. Louis County apartment complex Monday morning.
The St. Louis County Police Department said the women were in the 1500 block of James Patrick Lane in Spanish Lake when another woman showed up at the apartment complex and shot them. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m.
The victims, who police say are in their late 20s, were taken to a hospital for life-saving treatment. Police said another woman was with the victims but she wasn't injured.
The suspect left the area. No other information was released.
You are asked to call the department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about this shooting.
