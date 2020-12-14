ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two women died after their vehicle crashed in Alton Saturday afternoon.
According to Alton police, both women were traveling in a Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Route 143 when it swerved for an unknown reason, left the road and rolled multiple times.
Chastity Montoya, 24, and Mia Womack, 25, both of Alton, were ejected from the vehicle.
Montoya was pronounced dead at the scene. Womack was transported via helicopter to a St. Louis hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
No other information was made available.
