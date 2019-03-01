WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two women have been charged with child endangerment after a 19-month-old who was taken from a home in Wood River, Illinois Thursday morning was found.
Police said 46-year-old Nikki S. Stephens was the caretaker of 19-month-old Azarah "Alex" R.L. Wohlert.
Around 7:45 a.m., police were called to the home regarding the missing toddler.
Police later said they believe 26-year-old Ashleigh R. Russell, who is reportedly homeless, took the boy from the home. The vehicle they were reportedly in was last seen around 7:10 am. Traveling across the Clark Bridge into Missouri.
Shortly before noon, News 4's Russell Kinsaul said police in Wood River told him the child and woman had been found.
An officer spotted the vehicle as it was returning to the home, police said. Russell was detained for questioning.
Police have since charged Stephens and Russell with misdemeanor child endangerment.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
