WARSON WOODS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two Dierbergs employees who work at the Warson Woods location tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
In a statement, Dierbergs Markets officials said the store was completely cleaned after they knew about the tests. The employees are currently at home in quarantine.
The store remains open. It's located at 9901 Manchester Rd, St. Louis.
"In addition to maintaining increased daily efforts to clean and sanitize the store, we will continue to provide our community with the highest level of customer service and accessible products," the statement read."As the COVID-19 situation quickly evolves, we will continue to prioritize best practices and procedures. Our top priority is to ensure the safety of both our Associates and our Customers."
