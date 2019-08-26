OLD MONROE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Lincoln County are looking to identify two suspects wanted for damaging a church over the weekend.
Deputies responded to the Immaculate Conception Church Sunday in Old Monroe for significant property damage, the sheriff's office said.
Surveillance video shows two people riding a green Kawisaki KFX causing the damage.
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact Detective Flynn at 636-528-8546 ext. 3243.
You can send an anonymous top to the sheriff's by clicking here.
