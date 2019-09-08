ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two victims sustained gunshot wounds in north St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Police said the victims were shot around 5:57 p.m. in the 8300 block of Newby in the Baden neighborhood. One of the them was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the leg.
Police said both were conscious and breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.