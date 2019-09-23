ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after police found two victims suffering gunshot wounds in north St. Louis City Monday night.
Police said the victims were found around 8:50 .m. in the 8600 block of Halls Ferry in the Baden neighborhood.
One of the victims was shot in the right shoulder and police said the second victim, a female, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Both were found conscious and breathing.
No additional information was released.
This shooting comes just an hour after two victims were shot and found unconscious in North City.
