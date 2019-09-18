ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two vehicles were taken following a carjacking early Wednesday near Washington University.
According to the Washington University Police Department, two non-Washington University-affiliated people parked their car in the rear of an apartment building in the 5900 block of Delmar around 12 a.m. When they exited the vehicle, three suspects wearing surgical masks approached them, held a gun and demanded their property.
The suspects then entered the victim's car and drove away and was last seen heading north on Hamilton Avenue.
The incident was reported to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Shortly after the first incident, at 12:30 a.m., a roommate of one of the carjacking victims, who is a Washington University graduate student, contacted police and said her car key was in her roommate's purse, which was stolen during the carjacking.
It was discovered by WUPD officers that the student's car had been stolen from the parking lot.
The vehicle was shortly stolen after the carjacking.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating both incidents.
