ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A two-vehicle accident in the Central West End resulted into a truck crashing into the side of Straub's Friday morning.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene after a white car and a black truck crashed on Kingshighway. The truck slammed into the side of Straub's at the corner of Kingshighway Blvd. and Maryland Plaza.
