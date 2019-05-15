ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the best athletes in the sport of soccer is in St. Louis ahead of the U.S. Women’s National Team game at Busch Stadium.
Brandi Chastain was first introduced to the world when she scored the winning goal in 1999 World Cup Championship game against China. Her celebration that followed is an iconic image that has placed her in sports history.
On Wednesday, she was a coach at the Cutter Youth Soccer Clinic at St. Louis University Medical Center Stadium. Kids from the Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club attended the clinic where they played games and learned soccer fundamentals.
Chastain said she feels it’s important to give back and coach the game she loves.
“We can make a difference in a child’s life if you look them in the eye, give them a high-five, and they realize they’re doing a good job,” Chastain said.
USA faces New Zealand inside Busch Stadium Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The game is being played as part of the National Team’s ‘Send Off Series’ before they head to this summer’s World Cup in France.
Chastain is a two-time World Cup Champion and two time Olympic gold medalist.
(0) comments
